Coronavirus is Testing the Power of Unionized Newsrooms

Since joining at The Arizona Republic in 2008, reporter Rebekah Sanders has seen many rounds of layoffs, buyouts and furloughs at the Gannett-owned newspaper.

“Every single time I felt helpless,” Sanders told CNN Business. “There was nothing that I could do. I could go home and be angry. I could complain to my coworkers, but I had no power to make any kind of change to the situation.”

But on Monday, after Sanders learned of Gannett’s furlough plan—requiring employees making more than $38,000 to take five days unpaid in April, May and June—she didn’t feel helpless like she did in the past.