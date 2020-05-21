Coronavirus Patterns Make Local News Even More Important

During the coronavirus pandemic, Ed Yong, a staff writer for The Atlantic, has written an impressive series of in-depth articles on the virus that causes COVID-19 and the often confusing details about how it has spread, what medical experts say we should be doing about it, and what governments have actually been doing (or not doing). On Wednesday, the magazine published his latest, under the headline: “America’s Patchwork Pandemic Is Fraying Even Further.”