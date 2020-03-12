News Newsletter News 

Coronavirus Story Provides Chance to Push Service Journalism

David Bauder | Associated Press   March 12, 2020

Aside from the latest updates on a coronavirus outbreak that has hit hard locally, the Seattle Times features an item you wouldn’t expect on a news website: a detailed diagram on the proper way to wash your hands.

News organizations accustomed to following leads and filing political analyses are being challenged now to perform service journalism so readers and viewers understand the new coronavirus and how to protect their families.

