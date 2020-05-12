Coronavirus Testing is a Freedom of Information Issue

Toward the end of a press conference in the Rose Garden focused on coronavirus testing—President Trump had a tense exchange with Weijia Jiang, of CBS News. Jiang pressed Trump on his repeated claims that the US is doing better on testing than other countries. “Why does that matter?” she asked. “Why is this a global competition to you if, every day, Americans are still losing their lives?” Trump replied that Jiang was asking the wrong person—or, more specifically, the wrong country. “Ask China that question,” he said. “Okay?” He then tried to call on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, but she deferred to Jiang, who followed up. “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically, that I should ask China?” Jiang, who was born in China, asked. Trump interjected, “I’m telling you. I’m not saying it specifically to anybody—I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question like that.” Collins then tried to get her question in, but Trump wouldn’t let her. He then cut the presser short and stalked off.