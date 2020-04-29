Could New Jersey be the Home for a New Solution to the Local News Crisis?
Americans, generally speaking at least, think it is right and good that they and their neighbors have access to books. And magazines and newspapers. And internet access when you need it. And places to sit and read. And a trusted source you can call when you have a question you can’t figure out the answer to.
These things cost money, and it’s unlikely the magic of the marketplace will find a way to make all of these things universally accessible.Read More