Best practices Coronavirus News Newsletter News Viewpoints 

Covering Covid-19 With a Solutions Lens: Six Insights From The Guardian

Julia Hotz | journalism.co.uk   May 8, 2020

Amid coronavirus-fueled global fear and uncertainty, people want to know what they can do to ensure they are safe. Solid reporting on what is working, from rapid testing to quarantine strategies, helps provide crucial information to individuals, communities and policymakers.

In this 60 minute webinar hosted by SJN, Nina Fasciaux, SJN’s manager in Europe, and Lucie Černá program coordinator of Czech Republic-based Transitions Onlineexplored how journalists can cover responses to the pandemic, with an eye to solutions stories from Europe.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *