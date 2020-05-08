Covering Covid-19 With a Solutions Lens: Six Insights From The Guardian

Amid coronavirus-fueled global fear and uncertainty, people want to know what they can do to ensure they are safe. Solid reporting on what is working, from rapid testing to quarantine strategies, helps provide crucial information to individuals, communities and policymakers.

In this 60 minute webinar hosted by SJN, Nina Fasciaux, SJN’s manager in Europe, and Lucie Černá program coordinator of Czech Republic-based Transitions Online, explored how journalists can cover responses to the pandemic, with an eye to solutions stories from Europe.