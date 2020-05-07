Coronavirus News Newsletter News Revenue 

Covid-19 Could Trigger ‘Media Extinction Event’ in Developing Countries

Kaamil Ahmed | Guardian   May 7, 2020

Fake news laws and political interference along with growing financial pressures has left many independent media groups in developing countries fighting to survive during the pandemic.

News outlets around the world have faced measures to muzzle critical reporting in an environment that has already seen dozens of journalists harassed, arrested and censored by governments, according to editors and press freedom groups.

