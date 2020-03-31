COVID-19: How Publishers are Engaging Children and Teens

François Dufour, who has produced PlayBac’s daily newspapers for children in France for more than 25 years, and his counterparts worldwide, see the usual problem in coverage of the COVID-19 virus.

“When children listen to adult media,” he says, “they get nothing because they hardly speak the same language.”

Editors of news for children around the world are again concentrating first on getting it right and in context. Besides extremely carefully crafted reporting, they are using creative humour, letting the kids do some reporting themselves with increased interactivity and, as their peers are doing for adults, dropping the paywall.