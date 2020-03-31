COVID-19 Provides Opportunity to Reinvent the News Industry with Constructive Journalism
The COVID-19 pandemic can pave the way for the rebirth of journalism.
Ironically, although the global lockdown will mean the death of many news media organisations due to lack of advertising revenue, at the same time, millions of people are coming back to legacy media.
Isolated people in Sydney, Helsinki, New York, Bangalore, and Milan depend on traditional news media to provide them with the right version of reality outside.
Read More