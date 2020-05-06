COVID-19 Shutdowns are Creating Court Backlogs Across the U.S.

The pandemic shutdown is causing a logjam in courts that is piling on top of the normal holdups—trials and hearings are significantly delayed even in better days. I am seeing reports from around the country that should concern us all.

The National Center for State Courts is tracking how state courts are handling pandemic closures. As you can see from their map, some states have closed their jury trial schedules until well into the summer while others are slowly opening over the next two weeks.