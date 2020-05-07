COVID-Explained Aims to Translate Hard Science into Clear Answers to Common Questions

Emily Oster’s Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong—and What You Really Need To Know, first published in 2013, became something of a bible for hundreds of thousands of women who found that What to Expect When You’re Expecting just wasn’t cutting it. The Brown economics professor followed that book with another bestselling evidence-based parenting guide, Cribsheet, in 2019, and since the beginning of this year has been writing the parenting newsletter ParentData.

Not surprisingly, ParentData has in recent weeks become a very COVID-19–focused newsletter—issues have covered topics like delivering alone, whether it’s a bad time to try to conceive, and whether kids can transmit the virus—and readers were hungry for more info.