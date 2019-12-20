Cox Closes on Cox Media Group Sale

Cox Enterprises has completed the sale of Cox Media Group (CMG) to affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The sale includes Cox’s portfolio of television and radio stations, Ohio assets, CoxReps and Gamut national advertising businesses.

“We could not have asked for a better partner than Apollo in this new phase for CMG,” said Alex Taylor, president and CEO of Cox Enterprises. “Together with the people that continue to make CMG the special company that it is, they’re in a perfect position for future success.”