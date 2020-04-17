CPB Unveils Plan to Split $75 Million in Coronavirus Relief Funds Between Public TV and Radio
CPB’s board of directors unanimously approved a plan to divide the corporation’s $75 million in federal emergency relief funds between public television and radio stations.
In a memo sent to GMs Thursday, CPB President Pat Harrison reported that federal funds will be evenly split into two pools of $37.5 million each for television and radio. Each pool will provide additional funds to stations that meet CPB’s criteria as small and rural stations.Read More