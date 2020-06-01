CPJ: Covering U.S. Protests Over Police Violence

There have been several dozen incidents of violence and harassment, as well as arrests, targeting journalists covering recent protests across the U.S. sparked by the death on May 25, 2020—in police custody—of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to news reports and video and photos on live television and posted on social media. The police appear to be responsible for the majority of incidents, although crowds and protesters have also targeted media workers.

Journalists covering the protests need to consider the following risks…