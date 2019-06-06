Craig Newmark Gives $6 Million to Consumer Reports
An entrepreneur who made a fortune thanks to his digital disruption of the newspaper industry has joined forces with a fearsome nonprofit watchdog publication that is expanding its coverage of the tech industry.
Craig Newmark, the founder of Craigslist, the online service that drained the classified advertising revenue that once fueled the newspaper industry, has been a robust sponsor of American journalism in recent years.
