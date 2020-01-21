Critics Fear Facebook Fact-Checkers Losing Misinformation Fight
Chris Mills Rodrigo | The HillJanuary 21, 2020
Facebook’s program to hire third-party fact-checkers to crack down on misinformation on the platform has been ramping up, with partners adding staff and expanding their work.
But the program still faces skepticism from activists and tech industry critics who say the company and its partners are still not providing the resources needed to address the scope of the problem on a platform with more than 2 billion users.