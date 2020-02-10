Dagens Næringsliv Generates Commercial Profit With Focus on Ocean Conservation

From the inside of a media house, we are in a unique position to observe trends and movements in a society where people can have an impact or make a difference.

Most often, this happens from the editorial side—we research, investigate, reveal, and inform. But with our recent project, “The Ocean,” we at Dagens Næringsliv (Norwegian Business Daily) learned that a media company also can make a difference from the business side. We can raise important discussions and play a vital role in enabling positive societal change in new ways.