News Newsletter News 

Dagens Næringsliv Generates Commercial Profit With Focus on Ocean Conservation

Siri Skaalmo | INMA  February 10, 2020

From the inside of a media house, we are in a unique position to observe trends and movements in a society where people can have an impact or make a difference.

Most often, this happens from the editorial side—we research, investigate, reveal, and inform. But with our recent project, “The Ocean,” we at Dagens Næringsliv (Norwegian Business Daily) learned that a media company also can make a difference from the business side. We can raise important discussions and play a vital role in enabling positive societal change in new ways.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *