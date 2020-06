After 42 years as the UK’s best-selling newspaper, the Sun has lost its title to the Daily Mail.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid had been the nation’s most popular newspaper since 1978, spawning such memorable splash headlines as “Freddie Starr ate my hamster”, “Gotcha!”, and “It’s The Sun Wot Won It” – the 1992 front page taking credit for the Conservatives’ unexpected general election victory.