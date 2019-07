The publisher of a neo-Nazi website should pay more than $14 million in damages for encouraging “an online anti-Semitic harassment and intimidation campaign” against a woman in 2016, a federal magistrate judge in Montana recommended on Monday.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/daily-stormer-founder-should-pay-troll-storm-victim-14-million-judge-says/