Dallas Journalists Who Covered Amber Guyger Trial Share Insights
Last Wednesday, the Dallas Bar Association hosted a lunchtime panel discussion at the Belo with some local journalists who covered the Amber Guyger trial. Jackson Walker partner Paul Watler moderated, and the participants included WFAA investigative reporter Tanya Eiserer, DMN reporter Jennifer Emily, DMN photojournalist Tom Fox, WFAA senior crime and justice reporter Rebecca Lopez, and Dallas criminal defense attorney Barry Sorrels.