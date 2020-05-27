News Newsletter News 

Danish Newspaper Information is Increasing Circulation and Profit

Lara O'Reilly | Digiday   May 27, 2020

Founded during the Danish resistance to the German occupation of Denmark in World War II, Copenhagen-based national newspaper Dagbladet Information was meant to be marking its official 75th anniversary with a big party. Like so many other events this year, the party has been postponed. But Information still has cause to celebrate.

Contrary to wider market trends in the news business, Information’s average print and digital circulation—up 4% between 2018 and 2019 to 23,000—was at its highest level since the 1990s.

