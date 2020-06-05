News Newsletter News 

Data Shows Police—Not Protesters—Are Overwhelmingly Responsible for Attacking Journalists

Trevor Timm | The Intercept   June 5, 2020

We are witnessing a truly unprecedented attack on press freedom in the United States, with journalists are being systematically targeted while covering the nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The scale of the attacks is so large, it can be hard to fathom. At the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, a project of Freedom of the Press Foundation and the Committee to Protect Journalists, we catalogued 150 press freedom violations in the United States in all of 2019. We are currently investigating 280 from just the last week.

