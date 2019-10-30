News Newsletter News 

Deadspin Senior Editor Fired Amid Revolt Against ‘Stick to Sports’ Memo

Jacob Bogage and Ben Strauss | Washington Post  October 30, 2019
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn

An uprising at sports site Deadspin on Tuesday led to the dismissal of one of the publication’s top editors and a warning from its union: “This will not stand.”

Deputy Editor Barry Petchesky was fired Tuesday for “not sticking to sports,” he announced in a tweet. Gizmodo Media Group Union confirmed the move in a subsequent Twitter post.

Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *