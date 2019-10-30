News Newsletter News Deadspin Senior Editor Fired Amid Revolt Against ‘Stick to Sports’ Memo Jacob Bogage and Ben Strauss | Washington Post October 30, 2019 Follow An uprising at sports site Deadspin on Tuesday led to the dismissal of one of the publication’s top editors and a warning from its union: “This will not stand.” Deputy Editor Barry Petchesky was fired Tuesday for “not sticking to sports,” he announced in a tweet. Gizmodo Media Group Union confirmed the move in a subsequent Twitter post. Read More