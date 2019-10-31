Deadspin Staffers Quit in Solidarity with Ousted Editor

At least seven Deadspin staffers quit on Wednesday in response to recent mandates related to editorial policy from the site’s parent company G/O Media.

Employees announced their decisions to quit on Twitter. Among the departures are Kelsey McKinney, Laura Wagner, Tom Ley, Lauren Theisen, Patrick Redford, Chris Thompson and Albert Burneko. These resignations follow the firing of Barry Petchesky, who was serving as interim editor-in-chief.