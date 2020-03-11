Death of the Daily Press Briefing: How the White House is Closing the Door on the American People
One year since the last official White House press briefing, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published on March 11 an analysis of the Trump administration’s attempts to strategically restrict press access to the White House. Prior to ending the daily televised press briefing altogether, President Trump held less than half as many as the previous two administrations during their first three years in office.Read More