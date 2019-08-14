Deseret News Launches on Chorus
Today, we are thrilled to launch the Deseret News on Chorus, bringing the Utah newspaper’s new brand identity and refreshed digital experience to life on our all-in-one publishing, audience and revenue platform.
When looking for an integration partner for its new platform, the Deseret News chose to work with the team at Chorus to build an online presence that would enable its journalists to continue rigorous reporting with top-of-the-line software…
