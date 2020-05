One of 10-year-old Xan Clarkson’s latest creations is a Lego grocery store complete with masked shoppers – a sign of the times during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Xan, of East Lansing, wears a gray one, herself, while her little sisters, Ada and Winter, wear smaller, pink ones when they go out, she said. It was a bit funny when Xan had to wear a pink one once.