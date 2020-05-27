Devin Nunes Can’t Sue Washington Post in Virginia, Judge Rules

US Representative Devin Nunescannot sue the Washington Post in Virginia, a judge ruled Thursday. Nunes filed the suit in March, one of many defamation actions he’s filed against media outlets and journalists.

In his original complaint, Nunes, represented by Charlottesville lawyer Steven S. Biss, argued that a Washington Post article written by Ellen Nakashima, Shane Harris, Josh Dawsey, and Anne Gearan that reported an intelligence official named Shelby Pierson had informed lawmakers in the House of Representatives that “Russia wants to see President Trump reelected” and that President Trump learned of the remarks via Nunes, a report Nunes contends was “manufactured out of whole cloth.”