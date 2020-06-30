Disappearing Public Newspaper Companies Were a Thriving Group Not so Long Ago
Remember when there were 14 publicly traded newspaper companies, independent or family-controlled, a number run by journalists? I do. That’s how many I encountered at my first New York City media investors conference in December 2001.
A short stroll down memory lane seems in order this week because two of the remaining public companies — with 40 metro and regional dailies between them — could effectively pass into private hedge fund control as soon as Wednesday.