District of Columbia Investigating Nonprofit Run by Trump Nominee to Lead Media Agency, According to US Senator

The District of Columbia’s attorney general is investigating a nonprofit run by President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the agency that oversees the Voice of America and other news outlets for possible misuse of funds, a senior Democratic senator announced Thursday.

“Today the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia (OAG) informed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that it is actively investigating a nonprofit organization, the Public Media Lab, run by Michael Pack, President Trump’s nominee for CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media,” Sen. Bob Menendez, the committee’s ranking member, said in a statement.