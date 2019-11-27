Documentary Claims Queensland Police Had French Journalists Under Surveillance

The French journalists arrested while filming an anti-Adani protest this year have claimed in a documentary the Queensland police had them “under surveillance” and sought to repeatedly block filming near Adani’s Abbot Point coal terminal.

In the documentary Sur le Front des Océans, which aired on public television network France 2 this week, journalist Hugo Clément detailed how police acted to prevent the crew hiring a boat to obtain footage of Abbot Point from the sea.