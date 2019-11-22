Don’t Let Money Drive Editorial; Let Editorial Drive the Money
“If you don’t believe the mission you’re in the wrong job.”
So says Debby Goldberg, who has made a career of fundraising for the Center for American Progress, Brooklyn College, Human Rights Watch, and is currently at Schwarzman Scholars. But she had a unique challenge when she was hired in 2010 as vice president of development at ProPublica, tasked with building a fundraising team for a new powerhouse nonprofit newsroom that relied heavily on its initial funders, Herbert & Marion Sandler.