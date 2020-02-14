Doorfront Direct Doubles Magazine Distribution

Doorfront Direct, the nation’s largest magazine and catalog delivery network, announced this week that its affiliates delivered 11.2 million magazines during 2019, which is more than twice the volume distributed in 2018.

“We’re now in more than 50 markets across the country. Doorfront Direct launched a number of major markets last year, which contributed to our dramatic growth, just in our second year of operation. For 2020, we’ve earmarked other major markets. We also have plans to add catalogs and additional magazines, which will provide growth for our affiliates,” said Randall Brant, executive director for the company.

Brant noted that Doorfront Direct now serves major metro markets as diverse as Chicago, Houston, Detroit, Tampa Bay, Boston and Orange County, California.

Brant added, “By delivering national publications in their own local markets, our delivery affiliates are increasing the revenue for carriers, which aids in recruiting new carriers and increases retention.”