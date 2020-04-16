Drone Journalists Watch as Certificates Expire During COVID-19 Shutdowns

The Part 107 rules for unmanned aircraft require pilots flying drones for commercial purposes to renew their certification every two years. But the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closing of the bulk of the private contractor centers in the United States where drone pilots can go for testing and renewal.

A notice on the website of the main contractor, PSI, states: “The health and safety of our employees, clients, and candidates is of the utmost importance to PSI. As part of the global effort to contain the spread and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, we have instituted enhanced procedures and test center closures in certain areas.”