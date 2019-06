In April of last year, photographer Ruud Rogier shot 13 photos for Het Brabants Dagblad, a daily paper owned by De Persgroep, the Netherlands’ largest publishing company. He was paid EUR42 for each of those photos, averaging an hourly rate of between EUR15 and EUR18.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/dutch-freelancers-sue-media-company-over-low-rates/