Economic Predictions and Cost Takeout Measures Publishers Can Implement Now

News publishers responding to the economic effects of COVID-19 are looking for quick ways to take costs out of the business—from print, from operations, from labour, and more.

In a Webinar on Wednesday, Ken Harding of FTI Consulting walked INMA members through what he and his team are hearing in terms of trends and outlier best practices from media companies aiming to lower their cost environment, quickly.

Harding, senior managing director at FTI, assured members he did not intend to be critical of any publisher’s strategy.