Economist, Expressen Share Tactics for Using Video and Audio to Drive Subscriptions

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered human behaviour in multiple ways. According to a survey in March 2020 by the U.K. Association of Online Publishers, adults in the U.K. were engaging in the following offline, in-home activities:

Cooking: 50%

Home improvement: 45%

Reading: 36%

Exercise: 29%

“But the biggest change is that people are spending much more time using media and much more time online,” INMA Researcher-in-Residence Grzegorz Piechota during a Readers-First Meet-Up on Wednesday. Adults in the U.K. are primarily online with mobile (up 67%), connected TV (up 54%), and laptop (up 46%).