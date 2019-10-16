Editor & Publisher Announces the 2019 EPPY Award Finalists

After several weeks of in-depth and thorough judging, the E&P team, along with a prestigious panel of judges, has voted and selected the 2019 EPPYTM Award finalists. This year’s EPPYTM Awards saw more than 300 entries competing in 30 diverse categories.

Now in its 24th year, this international contest honors the best digital-media websites. The awards also recognize excellence in college and university journalism in three different categories.

Each EPPYTM entry is judged on its own merits within a particular category. Finalists must receive a score in the top one-third of the average score across all categories within their division (1 million and over unique monthly visitors and under 1 million unique monthly visitors). As a result, there may be no winner in categories not reaching this threshold.

EPPYTM Award winners will be announced live on editorandpublisher.com Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Below is the complete list of EPPYTM Award finalists.

Best Daily Newspaper Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

BostonGlobe.com

Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Press Democrat – Sonoma Media Investments

Best Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Northwest Herald | Shaw Media

THE CITY

Best Online News Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN

STAT | Boston Globe Life Sciences

Best Online News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Honolulu Civil Beat

Temple University: PhiladelphiaNeighborhoods.com

Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Las Vegas Weekly | Greenspun Media Group

Petaluma Argus Courier | Sonoma Media Investments

Sonoma Index Tribune | Sonoma Media Investments

Best Business/Finance News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN Business

Investopedia | Dotdash

The Penny Hoarder

Best Business/Finance News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Debtwire

GrowthSpotter | Orlando Sentinel Media Group

Best Sports News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN Sport

ESPN

Best Sports News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Friday Night Drive | Shaw Media

Best Entertainment/Cultural News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN Style

The Undefeated | ESPN

TODAY: Take a trip back to the summer of ’89 through its biggest pop culture moments | TODAY DIGITAL

TODAY: What was it like being on ‘Friends’? | TODAY Digital

Variety.com

Best Entertainment/Cultural News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

OnMilwaukee

Religion Unplugged | The Media Project

Temple University: South Africa 2019 – South African Sounds

Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Bribery Division | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, NBC News, The Intercept, Univision and Latin American media partners

Destroyed: How the trashing of rape kits failed victims and jeopardizes public safety | CNN

How a Consumer Reports Investigation Led to the Recall of Millions of Infant Sleepers and Revealed Serious Flaws in U.S. Safety Laws | Consumer Reports

How Assange meddled in the 2016 election | CNN

Las Vegas Review-Journal – Valley Of Fires | Las Vegas Review-Journal

Losing Laura | Boston Globe

Made in America, lost in Yemen | CNN

Missing wombs: the health scandal enslaving families in rural India | Thomson Reuters Foundation

NBC News: Sen. Mitch McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers owned 14 slaves, bringing reparations issue close to home | NBC News Digital

NBC News: Silent Killer: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Public Housing | NBC News Digital

The Price We Pay | Bay Area News Group / The Mercury News – East Bay Times

The Valedictorian Project | The Boston Globe

Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Criminalizing disability | Searchlight New Mexico

Dire streets: Roadways and broken promises on the Navajo Nation | Searchlight New Mexico

Homegrown hate | Winnipeg Free Press

In hot water: The dangerous side of a renewable energy project | Searchlight New Mexico

Millions of Dollars a Year in California Sales Taxes Handed to Richest Tech Companies | Bloomberg BNA

O’Hare’s Billions in Broken Promises | Better Government Association

Pilgrim nuclear plant shutdown: What lies ahead? | Cape Cod Times

Reeling It In | Honolulu Civil Beat

The de Blasio Files | THE CITY

The Girl Collector | Gannett

Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Copy, paste, legislate: We looked for legislation that was written by special interests. We found it in all 50 states. | Gannett

Implant Files | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, AVROTROS, NBC News Investigative Unit, The Associated Press and more than 50 media partners

NBC News: Military fights a deadly enemy: Heat | NBC News Digital

Variety & Rolling Stone Present American (In)Justice | Variety and Rolling Stone, divisions of PMC

Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

On the Brink of Being Homeless in a “Sanctuary City” | THE CITY

Best News or Event Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Exodus: The Climate Migration Crisis | The Weather Channel Digital

He was arrested at 13. Now Saudi Arabia wants to execute him | CNN

Investigating Jeffrey Epstein | The Daily Beast

NBC News: Residents in Vallejo, California, demand change after fatal police shootings | NBC News Digital

Stretching the Boundaries – The hunt for cheaper housing is changing what it means to be in the ‘Bay Area’ | Bay Area News Group / The Mercury News – East Bay Times

The lies Mueller called out | CNN

The Unsolved Murder of an Unusual Billionaire | Bloomberg

This Is What Happens When You Try to Sue Your Boss | Bloomberg

Best News or Event Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

“This Kind of Work Will Drain You”: How trauma is affecting people responding to overdoses in Kensington | Kensington Voice

A Solitary Death Sparks Prison Reform Push | THE CITY

A year of mourning and remembering police Sgt. Sean Gannon | Cape Cod Times

Bitter Harvest: Debt and the Bankrupting of American Family Farm | Debtwire

Opioids: ‘Next generation is dying’ | Catholic Courier

Wedding on East Monmouth: Kensington couple will marry outside Prevention Point to send message of hope | Kensington Voice

Best Business Reporting with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Bribery Division | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, La Posta, McClatchy/Miami Herald and 16 other media partners

OUT OF GEAR | Ford knew Focus, Fiesta models had flawed transmission, sold them anyway | Detroit Free Press

Sign Here to Lose Everything | Bloomberg

Best Business Reporting with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Mauritius Leaks | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

North Philadelphia: Black Business List a Crucial Part of Support Network for Black Entrepreneurs | Temple University

Pacific Gas & Electric’s bankruptcy and the making of a new California | Debtwire

Best Digital Magazine with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Variety.com | Variety

Best Digital Magazine with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Ohio’s Amish Country Magazine | AloNovus Corp.

Silver Sage Magazine | MGS Press LLC

Sonoma Magazine | Sonoma Media Investments

Starved Rock Country | Shaw Media

The Catalyst: A Journal of Ideas from the Bush Institute | George W. Bush Presidential Center

Best Innovation Project with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Ahead of the Fire | Gannett

Beyond Earth | CNN

Bron Bron Land | ESPN

Copy, Paste, Legislate | Gannett

Inside the Pentagon’s race against deepfake videos | CNN

Puerto Rico: Then and Now | CNN

Running Dry: Competing for water on a thirsty planet | Thomson Reuters Foundation

UFC Timeline | ESPN

Best Innovation Project with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Kensington Voice

Recycling in Chicago | Better Government Association

Best Use of Data/Infographics with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

2018 NFL Preview | ESPN

Ahead of the fire | Gannett

Copy, paste, legislate: We looked for legislation that was written by special interests. We found it in all 50 states. | Gannett

Drew Brees Passing Timeline | ESPN

Mueller investigation interactives | CNN

OTL Stadium Food Investigation | ESPN

Slavery’s explosive growth, in charts: How ‘20 and odd’ became millions | Gannett

Stonewall 50: Where next for LGBT+ lives? | Thomson Reuters Foundation

Best Community Service with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

42 Seconds of Terror, a Lifetime of Pain: The Nashville Waffle House Shooting | The Tennessean

As Equals: A series about gender inequality in the developing world | CNN

NBC News: Saving the child brides | NBC News Digital

The Valedictorian Project | The Boston Globe

Variety & Rolling Stone Present American (In)Justice | Variety and Rolling Stone, divisions of PMC

Best Community Service with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Taken | Gannett

Cost of the Crossfire | Chattanooga Times Free Press

Kensington Voice

Broken Promises: NYC’s Public Housing Mes | THE CITY

Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Civility Tennessee | The Tennessean

NBC News: Election Confessions | NBC News Digital

NBC News: State-by-State Decision 2018 | NBC News Digital

STAT | Boston Globe Life Sciences; LLC

Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Tamil Nadu Garment Factories Pills Investigation | Thomson Reuters Foundation

Temple University: South Africa 2019 | Temple University

Best Mobile App with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

ESPN

USA TODAY

Best News or Event Feature Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Forced to work without pay at the TSA | CNN

Losing Laura | The Boston Globe

Pride and Progress | CNN

TODAY: Survivor stories: Felicia Sanders on surviving the Charleston church shooting | TODAY Digital

Best News or Event Feature Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Police Sgt. Sean Gannon: One Year Later | Cape Cod Times

Best Sports Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Being Believed: A Conversation with Sister Survivords | ESPN

CNN Sport | CNN

Las Vegas Review-Journal – Angie Wright Goes The Distance at Mint 400 | Las Vegas Review-Journal

Take A Lap with Mike Grimala | Las Vegas Sun

Best Investigative/Enterprise Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

44 Years, 41 Allegations | ESPN

A different kind of force, policing mental illness | NBC News Digital

Abortion Back-Up Plan | NBC News Digital

Behind the wall: How thousands of asylum seekers are trapped at the U.S. border / NBC News Digital

Dirty Water: Danger from the Tap | CNN

Exodus: The Climate Migration Crisis | The Weather Channel Digital

The Last Doctors | NBC News Digital

Best Podcast with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Carruth | The Charlotte Observer

Gladiator, Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. | The Boston Globe

Last Seen | The Boston Globe & WBUR

Murder on the Space Coast | Florida Today

Noise Detectives: How Testers and Engineers Explore and Design Sounds of Everyday Products | Consumer Reports

Picking Nashville | The Tennessean

The Pay Check | Bloomberg

The Shrink Next Door | Bloomberg

Unsolved: The Devil You Know | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Best Podcast with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

The Cape Cod Fun Show Podcast | Cape Cod Times

STAT’s ReadoutLOUD | Boston Globe Life Sciences; LLC

Best Photojournalism with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Finding acceptance among the world’s first gay cricket team | CNN

I was raped and broken, so I picked up my camera | CNN

Last Refuge – A Bay Area RV community bands together to fight City Hall / Bay Area News Group | The Mercury News – East Bay Times

Losing Paradise – A visual essay of the Camp Fire | Bay Area News Group / The Mercury News – East Bay Times

Best Overall Website Design with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN Style | CNN

STAT | Boston Globe Life Sciences; LLC

The Press Democrat | Sonoma Media Investments

Variety.com | Variety

Byrdie | Dotdash

Best Overall Website Design with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

In the Margins | Temple University

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Best Redesign/Relaunch with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN Business | CNN

Las Vegas Review-Journal

NBC News app for Apple TV | NBC News Digital

Best Editorial/Political Cartoon with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Draughon Draws:Editorial Cartoons from CBC Opinion | WRAL, Capitol Broadcasting Co., Inc.

Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Feed Me Top 100 Restaurants | Newsday

Supporting Local Journalism | Newsday

USA TODAY NETWORK’s Dynamic Paywall | USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY NETWORK’s AI/Data-Driven Marketing Automation Campaign

Best Business/Finance Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

QuickTakes | Bloomberg

Best Business/Finance Blog with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Best College/University Newspaper Website

NYCity News Service | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

The Baylor Lariat | Baylor University

The Daily Orange | The Daily Orange, Corp.

Best College/University News or Event Feature

2019 Urbino Project | James Madison University/ieiMedia

After Stonewall | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

An Adventure in Democracy | Baruch College of the City University of New York

Climate Countdown | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

Germantown: One Refugee Family’s Experience Avoiding Deportation | Temple University

How We Heal | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

Ladies’ Luck | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

Seeking stability: Venezuelans in Peru | Cronkite News

Temple University: South Africa 2019 – Solidariteit Helpende Hand | Temple University

The Journey Home | The Daily Orange, Corp.

Best University Investigative or Documentary Feature

911 Calls from Amazon | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

A Different Border Crisis | Cronkite News

Arizona’s two abandoned-mine inspectors face daunting task | Cronkite News

In the Margins | Temple University

State of Emergency | Carnegie-Knight News21

The Maternity Divide | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY