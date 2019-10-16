Editor & Publisher Announces the 2019 EPPY Award Finalists
After several weeks of in-depth and thorough judging, the E&P team, along with a prestigious panel of judges, has voted and selected the 2019 EPPYTM Award finalists. This year’s EPPYTM Awards saw more than 300 entries competing in 30 diverse categories.
Now in its 24th year, this international contest honors the best digital-media websites. The awards also recognize excellence in college and university journalism in three different categories.
Each EPPYTM entry is judged on its own merits within a particular category. Finalists must receive a score in the top one-third of the average score across all categories within their division (1 million and over unique monthly visitors and under 1 million unique monthly visitors). As a result, there may be no winner in categories not reaching this threshold.
EPPYTM Award winners will be announced live on editorandpublisher.com Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. EST.
Below is the complete list of EPPYTM Award finalists.
Best Daily Newspaper Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
BostonGlobe.com
Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Press Democrat – Sonoma Media Investments
Best Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Northwest Herald | Shaw Media
THE CITY
Best Online News Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN
STAT | Boston Globe Life Sciences
Best Online News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Honolulu Civil Beat
Temple University: PhiladelphiaNeighborhoods.com
Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Las Vegas Weekly | Greenspun Media Group
Petaluma Argus Courier | Sonoma Media Investments
Sonoma Index Tribune | Sonoma Media Investments
Best Business/Finance News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN Business
Investopedia | Dotdash
The Penny Hoarder
Best Business/Finance News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Debtwire
GrowthSpotter | Orlando Sentinel Media Group
Best Sports News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN Sport
ESPN
Best Sports News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Friday Night Drive | Shaw Media
Best Entertainment/Cultural News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN Style
The Undefeated | ESPN
TODAY: Take a trip back to the summer of ’89 through its biggest pop culture moments | TODAY DIGITAL
TODAY: What was it like being on ‘Friends’? | TODAY Digital
Variety.com
Best Entertainment/Cultural News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
OnMilwaukee
Religion Unplugged | The Media Project
Temple University: South Africa 2019 – South African Sounds
Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Bribery Division | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, NBC News, The Intercept, Univision and Latin American media partners
Destroyed: How the trashing of rape kits failed victims and jeopardizes public safety | CNN
How a Consumer Reports Investigation Led to the Recall of Millions of Infant Sleepers and Revealed Serious Flaws in U.S. Safety Laws | Consumer Reports
How Assange meddled in the 2016 election | CNN
Las Vegas Review-Journal – Valley Of Fires | Las Vegas Review-Journal
Losing Laura | Boston Globe
Made in America, lost in Yemen | CNN
Missing wombs: the health scandal enslaving families in rural India | Thomson Reuters Foundation
NBC News: Sen. Mitch McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers owned 14 slaves, bringing reparations issue close to home | NBC News Digital
NBC News: Silent Killer: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Public Housing | NBC News Digital
The Price We Pay | Bay Area News Group / The Mercury News – East Bay Times
The Valedictorian Project | The Boston Globe
Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Criminalizing disability | Searchlight New Mexico
Dire streets: Roadways and broken promises on the Navajo Nation | Searchlight New Mexico
Homegrown hate | Winnipeg Free Press
In hot water: The dangerous side of a renewable energy project | Searchlight New Mexico
Millions of Dollars a Year in California Sales Taxes Handed to Richest Tech Companies | Bloomberg BNA
O’Hare’s Billions in Broken Promises | Better Government Association
Pilgrim nuclear plant shutdown: What lies ahead? | Cape Cod Times
Reeling It In | Honolulu Civil Beat
The de Blasio Files | THE CITY
The Girl Collector | Gannett
Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Copy, paste, legislate: We looked for legislation that was written by special interests. We found it in all 50 states. | Gannett
Implant Files | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, AVROTROS, NBC News Investigative Unit, The Associated Press and more than 50 media partners
NBC News: Military fights a deadly enemy: Heat | NBC News Digital
Variety & Rolling Stone Present American (In)Justice | Variety and Rolling Stone, divisions of PMC
Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
On the Brink of Being Homeless in a “Sanctuary City” | THE CITY
Best News or Event Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Exodus: The Climate Migration Crisis | The Weather Channel Digital
He was arrested at 13. Now Saudi Arabia wants to execute him | CNN
Investigating Jeffrey Epstein | The Daily Beast
NBC News: Residents in Vallejo, California, demand change after fatal police shootings | NBC News Digital
Stretching the Boundaries – The hunt for cheaper housing is changing what it means to be in the ‘Bay Area’ | Bay Area News Group / The Mercury News – East Bay Times
The lies Mueller called out | CNN
The Unsolved Murder of an Unusual Billionaire | Bloomberg
This Is What Happens When You Try to Sue Your Boss | Bloomberg
Best News or Event Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
“This Kind of Work Will Drain You”: How trauma is affecting people responding to overdoses in Kensington | Kensington Voice
A Solitary Death Sparks Prison Reform Push | THE CITY
A year of mourning and remembering police Sgt. Sean Gannon | Cape Cod Times
Bitter Harvest: Debt and the Bankrupting of American Family Farm | Debtwire
Opioids: ‘Next generation is dying’ | Catholic Courier
Wedding on East Monmouth: Kensington couple will marry outside Prevention Point to send message of hope | Kensington Voice
Best Business Reporting with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Bribery Division | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, La Posta, McClatchy/Miami Herald and 16 other media partners
OUT OF GEAR | Ford knew Focus, Fiesta models had flawed transmission, sold them anyway | Detroit Free Press
Sign Here to Lose Everything | Bloomberg
Best Business Reporting with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Mauritius Leaks | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
North Philadelphia: Black Business List a Crucial Part of Support Network for Black Entrepreneurs | Temple University
Pacific Gas & Electric’s bankruptcy and the making of a new California | Debtwire
Best Digital Magazine with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Variety.com | Variety
Best Digital Magazine with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Ohio’s Amish Country Magazine | AloNovus Corp.
Silver Sage Magazine | MGS Press LLC
Sonoma Magazine | Sonoma Media Investments
Starved Rock Country | Shaw Media
The Catalyst: A Journal of Ideas from the Bush Institute | George W. Bush Presidential Center
Best Innovation Project with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Ahead of the Fire | Gannett
Beyond Earth | CNN
Bron Bron Land | ESPN
Copy, Paste, Legislate | Gannett
Inside the Pentagon’s race against deepfake videos | CNN
Puerto Rico: Then and Now | CNN
Running Dry: Competing for water on a thirsty planet | Thomson Reuters Foundation
UFC Timeline | ESPN
Best Innovation Project with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Kensington Voice
Recycling in Chicago | Better Government Association
Best Use of Data/Infographics with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
2018 NFL Preview | ESPN
Ahead of the fire | Gannett
Copy, paste, legislate: We looked for legislation that was written by special interests. We found it in all 50 states. | Gannett
Drew Brees Passing Timeline | ESPN
Mueller investigation interactives | CNN
OTL Stadium Food Investigation | ESPN
Slavery’s explosive growth, in charts: How ‘20 and odd’ became millions | Gannett
Stonewall 50: Where next for LGBT+ lives? | Thomson Reuters Foundation
Best Community Service with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
42 Seconds of Terror, a Lifetime of Pain: The Nashville Waffle House Shooting | The Tennessean
As Equals: A series about gender inequality in the developing world | CNN
NBC News: Saving the child brides | NBC News Digital
The Valedictorian Project | The Boston Globe
Variety & Rolling Stone Present American (In)Justice | Variety and Rolling Stone, divisions of PMC
Best Community Service with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Taken | Gannett
Cost of the Crossfire | Chattanooga Times Free Press
Kensington Voice
Broken Promises: NYC’s Public Housing Mes | THE CITY
Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Civility Tennessee | The Tennessean
NBC News: Election Confessions | NBC News Digital
NBC News: State-by-State Decision 2018 | NBC News Digital
STAT | Boston Globe Life Sciences; LLC
Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Tamil Nadu Garment Factories Pills Investigation | Thomson Reuters Foundation
Temple University: South Africa 2019 | Temple University
Best Mobile App with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
ESPN
USA TODAY
Best News or Event Feature Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Forced to work without pay at the TSA | CNN
Losing Laura | The Boston Globe
Pride and Progress | CNN
TODAY: Survivor stories: Felicia Sanders on surviving the Charleston church shooting | TODAY Digital
Best News or Event Feature Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Police Sgt. Sean Gannon: One Year Later | Cape Cod Times
Best Sports Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Being Believed: A Conversation with Sister Survivords | ESPN
CNN Sport | CNN
Las Vegas Review-Journal – Angie Wright Goes The Distance at Mint 400 | Las Vegas Review-Journal
Take A Lap with Mike Grimala | Las Vegas Sun
Best Investigative/Enterprise Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
44 Years, 41 Allegations | ESPN
A different kind of force, policing mental illness | NBC News Digital
Abortion Back-Up Plan | NBC News Digital
Behind the wall: How thousands of asylum seekers are trapped at the U.S. border / NBC News Digital
Dirty Water: Danger from the Tap | CNN
Exodus: The Climate Migration Crisis | The Weather Channel Digital
The Last Doctors | NBC News Digital
Best Podcast with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Carruth | The Charlotte Observer
Gladiator, Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. | The Boston Globe
Last Seen | The Boston Globe & WBUR
Murder on the Space Coast | Florida Today
Noise Detectives: How Testers and Engineers Explore and Design Sounds of Everyday Products | Consumer Reports
Picking Nashville | The Tennessean
The Pay Check | Bloomberg
The Shrink Next Door | Bloomberg
Unsolved: The Devil You Know | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Best Podcast with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
The Cape Cod Fun Show Podcast | Cape Cod Times
STAT’s ReadoutLOUD | Boston Globe Life Sciences; LLC
Best Photojournalism with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Finding acceptance among the world’s first gay cricket team | CNN
I was raped and broken, so I picked up my camera | CNN
Last Refuge – A Bay Area RV community bands together to fight City Hall / Bay Area News Group | The Mercury News – East Bay Times
Losing Paradise – A visual essay of the Camp Fire | Bay Area News Group / The Mercury News – East Bay Times
Best Overall Website Design with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN Style | CNN
STAT | Boston Globe Life Sciences; LLC
The Press Democrat | Sonoma Media Investments
Variety.com | Variety
Byrdie | Dotdash
Best Overall Website Design with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
In the Margins | Temple University
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Best Redesign/Relaunch with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN Business | CNN
Las Vegas Review-Journal
NBC News app for Apple TV | NBC News Digital
Best Editorial/Political Cartoon with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Draughon Draws:Editorial Cartoons from CBC Opinion | WRAL, Capitol Broadcasting Co., Inc.
Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Feed Me Top 100 Restaurants | Newsday
Supporting Local Journalism | Newsday
USA TODAY NETWORK’s Dynamic Paywall | USA TODAY NETWORK
USA TODAY NETWORK’s AI/Data-Driven Marketing Automation Campaign
Best Business/Finance Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
QuickTakes | Bloomberg
Best Business/Finance Blog with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Best College/University Newspaper Website
NYCity News Service | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
The Baylor Lariat | Baylor University
The Daily Orange | The Daily Orange, Corp.
Best College/University News or Event Feature
2019 Urbino Project | James Madison University/ieiMedia
After Stonewall | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
An Adventure in Democracy | Baruch College of the City University of New York
Climate Countdown | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
Germantown: One Refugee Family’s Experience Avoiding Deportation | Temple University
How We Heal | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
Ladies’ Luck | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
Seeking stability: Venezuelans in Peru | Cronkite News
Temple University: South Africa 2019 – Solidariteit Helpende Hand | Temple University
The Journey Home | The Daily Orange, Corp.
Best University Investigative or Documentary Feature
911 Calls from Amazon | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
A Different Border Crisis | Cronkite News
Arizona’s two abandoned-mine inspectors face daunting task | Cronkite News
In the Margins | Temple University
State of Emergency | Carnegie-Knight News21
The Maternity Divide | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY