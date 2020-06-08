EJC Launches Freelance Journalism Assembly to Support the Self-Employed Community

Freelancers play an essential role in the journalism ecosystem, making the media stronger and the stories we read more diverse. The effects of the covid-19 crisis have added to the numbers of freelance journalists in Europe, whilst making the financial situation for all freelance journalists more precarious.

Without action, we may lose vital talent and experience from our industry. However, if we support the freelance community, we have an opportunity to not just strengthen the ecosystem, but to reinvent aspects of it along the lines of “entrepreneurial” journalism, thus bringing more independence and flexibility to all journalists.