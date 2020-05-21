Coronavirus News Newsletter News Revenue 

End of the ABCs? UK News Publishers to Keep Circulation Data Private as Covid-19 Crisis Hits

Freddy Mayhew | Press Gazette   May 21, 2020

UK national newspapers no longer have to make their print circulations public through auditors ABC from today, which means we may never get the full picture of the impact of coronavirus on newspaper sales.

News UK, publisher of the Sun and Times titles, has opted to make its circulation figures private–only agencies who have signed a confidentiality agreement can see them.

It is the only major news publisher to have chosen this approach so far.

