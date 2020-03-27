Ensuring Safety of Field Reporters Covering COVID-19

In a WAN-IFRA webinar on Thursday, Roger Renni, Director and Senior Security Consultant at Key Objectives, and Dr Kane Mortlock, Active Paramedic in State Emergency Support, Australia, and Key Objectives Instructor, offered expert advice for journalists working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to conduct the same planning and risk assessment as we would if we were going into a war zone, covering a natural disaster or a violent protest,” Renni said.

“The dangers and threats of this environment are actually worse. What we’re dealing with here is a threat that, if not managed properly, is not just going to harm the people local to us. It can have a ripple effect.”