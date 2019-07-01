EO Media Acquires La Grande Observer and Baker City Herald

EO Media Group has been approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court as the successful bidder to acquire two newspapers owned by Western Communications, Inc. The two newspapers, the La Grande Observer and Baker City Herald, serve isolated markets in Eastern Oregon.

Dirks, Van Essen, Murray & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico represented Western Communications in the transaction.

Heidi Wright, CEO of EO Media Group said, “We’re very pleased to have La Grande and Baker City as part of EO Media Group. Being able to continue the legacy of Oregon-based family ownership of these papers is an honor. The purchase of these papers gives our company a greater ability to serve the region in a more effective way. This will grow EO Media Group’s presence in rural Eastern Oregon from four newspapers to six.”

EO Media Group is headquartered in Salem, Oregon and owns daily newspapers in Astoria and Pendleton, Oregon, weekly newspapers in Oregon and southwest Washington, as well as Capital Press, a regional agricultural publication.