EO Media Group Finds Success with Brainworks CircSmart

Brainworks Software customer EO Media Group is a family-owned group of newspapers, websites and other communication entities based in Oregon and Washington. With more than 11 newspapers and 25 active users of Brainworks CircSmart, EO Media was looking for a solution to streamline workflow between their multiple users in several offices.

Like many big media companies, EO Media Group is spread out over several offices in different geographic areas. This made it very inefficient for their team members to perform collections and reporting of sales numbers in a timely manner. This became an internal problem because it made it difficult to complete timely month end and weekly billings.

With CircSmart’s distribution portal, EO Media Group now has a 58 percent success rate with their locations managing their own single copy payments, returns and draw change suggestions. Their goal is to be near 100 percent across all companies by the end of 2019. This online reporting process provides the circulation department with between three to five hours of additional time each week to focus on other initiatives for their local and corporate offices.

“Our dealers are so happy that they can go online and place their returns and pay their invoices. We have over 30 percent of our dealers using the dealer portal,” said Samantha Stinnett, Circulation & Systems Operations at EO Media Group.

CircSmart’s distribution portal is a self-service portal for single copy locations that allows independent contractors the ability to manage their draws and returns, pay their bills online and recover daily reports as well as invoices.