E&P Names PJ Browning, of the Post and Courier, Publisher of the Year

This year, E&P received almost 100 nominations, but PJ was recognized for “pushing boundaries.”

Browning pushed her newsroom “to become digital leaders, participating in Poynter’s Table Stakes program and the Google News Initiative Subscriptions Lab.” As a result, digital subscriptions increased 250 percent over two years.

In addition, the Post and Courier recently acquired Steeplechase of Charleston, an annual horse racing event, showing how she thinks creatively when it comes to driving new revenue.

The Post and Courier won a Pulitzer Prize in Public Service for its series on domestic violence “Till Death Do Us Part” in 2015. Since then, the paper has been a Pulitzer Prize finalist three times.

Browning’s also an industry leader, serving as the current president of SNPA and the South Carolina Press Association. She also traveled to Washington with other News Media Alliance members to speak with members of the House and Senate to seek support for the Safe Harbor Bill. Her colleagues call her an “inspirational leader” and she operates with a “clear and compelling vision” to ensure the Post and Courier will have a long and prosperous future.