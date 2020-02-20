E&P to Host Live Coverage of the Knight Media Forum 2020

E&P, through a partnership with public media and Detroit Public Television, is proud to bring audiences wall-to-wall coverage of the Knight Media Forum 2020 in Miami Feb. 25 to 26. The invitation-only forum is at capacity, but E&P will live-stream the conference on its website at EditorandPublisher.com/Knight2020, starting at 9 a.m. ET on Feb. 25. Audiences are invited to leave reader comments and livetweet the event using the hashtag #kmf2020.

The Knight Media Forum is the most important and eagerly anticipated annual gathering of leaders in journalism, technology, philanthropy and the community. Anchoring the coverage is Emmy-winning journalist, Hari Sreenivasan, host of “PBS NewsHour Weekend” and the national public television show “SciTech Now.”

Presented by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the conference’s agenda this year will spotlight the people and projects working to address specific challenges in the news industry, highlighting innovative experiments in local journalism, insights for foundations on investing in accountability reporting, finding and funding minority-led media innovation projects and more.

Among the leading thinkers headlining the 2020 Knight Media Forum are Univision anchor Jorge Ramos, New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger and technology journalist Kara Swisher.

“Not everyone gets a chance to attend the Knight Media Forum, so we are very excited that we can bring this relevant and timely content to our readership,” said E&P publisher Mike Blinder.