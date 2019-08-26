EPPY™ Awards Entry Deadline Extended

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA (Aug. 26, 2019) –The entry period for the 24th annual EPPY™ Awards, which honor the best websites presented by digital media companies, has been extended to midnight Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Entries are accepted online only at the EPPY™ Awards website, eppyawards.com.

“After receiving a substantial number of calls and emails from media companies requesting we extend the 2019 EPPY™ deadline, we made the decision to add 12 days,” said Martha McIntosh, EPPY™ committee chairwoman. “Many companies were preoccupied with meeting their own end-of-month deadlines.”

The winners will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at editorandpublisher.com.

The EPPY™ Awards, presented by Editor & Publisher, honor the best digital media websites across 30 diverse categories, within two divisions:

1 million and over unique monthly visitors

Under 1 million unique monthly visitors

About Editor & Publisher

Editor & Publisher Magazine is the authoritative journal for newspaper professionals. E&P has been the newspaper industry’s trusted news source for 135 years — combining comprehensive insight and global perspective. E&P proudly sponsors the EPPY™ Awards, recognizing media outlets that are leaders and innovators in the dynamic online world.