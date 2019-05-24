Espionage Charges Against Assange Are a ‘Terrifying’ Threat to Press Freedom

Last month, shortly after police dragged Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, out of Ecuador’s embassy in London, the United States said it would seek his extradition. Journalists and press-freedom watchers—many of whom dislike Assange—waited anxiously for details of the charges…

