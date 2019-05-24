Espionage Charges Against Assange Are a ‘Terrifying’ Threat to Press Freedom
Last month, shortly after police dragged Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, out of Ecuador’s embassy in London, the United States said it would seek his extradition. Journalists and press-freedom watchers—many of whom dislike Assange—waited anxiously for details of the charges…
Read More
Like & Share E&P:
2 thoughts on “Espionage Charges Against Assange Are a ‘Terrifying’ Threat to Press Freedom”
Freedom of the press is no license to break the law. It really is as simple as that.
how does columbia journalism review know? why not let an independent court decide?