Estimates of COVID-19’s Impact on Journalism Fail to Count Freelancers, Whose Livelihoods Have Vanished Overnight

Molly McCluskey | Poynter   June 23, 2020

While nearly every industry is facing layoffs due to the coronavirus epidemic, journalism is bearing a particular brunt. The New York Times estimated in April that 36,000 workers at news outlets had been laid off, or had their positions reduced, since the beginning of the outbreak. Legacy publications and new media alike have slashed their rosters, and national and local outlets are being forced to make difficult decisions about who will stay, and who will go.

