News Newsletter News 

EU Online Terrorist Content Legislation Risks Undermining Press Freedom

Staff | CPJ  March 11, 2020

The European Parliament should strengthen protections for journalism in draft legislation on terrorist content online, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today.

An internal EU document leaked by Politico on March 6 appeared to show that proposed amendments to a draft EU regulation dealing with terrorist content online fail to fully reflect input from media and civil society groups. The regulation is pending final negotiation with other EU institutions.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *