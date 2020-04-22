European Publishers Get Started on GNI Subscriptions Lab

As the COVID-19 crisis intensified in recent weeks, European news publishers witnessed an unheard-of surge in demand for journalism that is relevant, fact-based, and trusted.

As traffic grew and triple-digit increases in digital subscription starts took hold, the structures built in the good times performed precisely as they should. Today, as interest in COVID-19 evolves with the consuming public, publishers are working overtime to retain those new high-valued subscribers and convert lower-interest fly-bys.